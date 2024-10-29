My Three Cats & Co., Inc. Celebrates 25 Years Of Paw-Some Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

For Cats and Cat People

Ecommerce cat focused retail store celebrates 25 years featuring hundreds of cat and cat lover products.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- My Three Cats & Co., Inc., d/b/a MyThreeCats today announced it will mark the conclusion of its 25th anniversary year with an exciting Holiday Customer Referral designed to generously reward its current customers and enthusiastically welcome new ones.

Since its founding in 1999 and redirection to a cat-focused specialty ecommerce store in 2003, the“all-things-cat” company has filled a vital niche for underserved feline-loving consumers with its dedication to offering premium products and exceptional service to cat lovers everywhere. Not an easy feat, when according to the Census Bureau's Business Dynamics Statistics, only 15 percent of small businesses in the United States survive more than 25 years.

The time-honored company launched its business in an animal-loving community of nearly 33,000* individuals. MyThreeCats will soon reveal details of its 25th Anniversary Customer Referral Promotion across its social media channels.

Its extensive range of lifestyle-enhancing products such as cat-tested toys, bedding, customized climbing furniture, and distinctive gifts for cats and cat lovers alike have led MyThreeCats to evolve from a humble, upscale brick-and-mortar cat boutique in suburban Mount Lebanon, PA to a thriving online destination for cat enthusiasts.

The specialty company has built a loyal customer base by prioritizing quality, sustainability, and a passion for feline welfare. MyThreeCats has become increasingly popular among cat enthusiasts for its lavish collections of one-of-a-kind hand-crafted home décor, and Laurel Burch feline-themed gifts, apparel, and accessories, famous for vibrantly colored cat-themed handbags, totes, candles, jewelry, and more. Its nationwide success has been recognized in many media outlets, such as ModernCat Magazine, known as the“lifestyle magazine for cats and their companions.”

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 25 years of serving our customers and their beloved cats,” said Carolyn Kozlowski, founder and CEO of MyThreeCats.“This milestone reflects our commitment to providing the absolute best for our furry friends and their families.”

As part of its dedication to animal welfare, MyThreeCats will donate a portion of its 50th Anniversary Customer Referral Program sales proceeds to designated local animal rescue organizations and The Creatures of The Creator Pet Ministry in Green Tree, PA. The ministry dedicates its resources to helping local animal rescues and hosting annual community events such as Pet Remembrance Services and Blessing of the Animals.

Read all the details about the My Three Cats & Co., Inc. 25th Anniversary Customer Referral Promotion at Refer A Friend .

Visit MyThreeCats, our Pinterest page, or join more than 2.9k followers at our Facebook page to learn more about the comprehensive range of lifestyle products for family cats and their guardians.

