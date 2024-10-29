ASICS India Inaugurates New Store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi with brand ambassador Shraddha Kapoor

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, October 28, 2024: Japanese sports performance brand ASICS inaugurates its 111th brand store at DLF Promenade, New Delhi. With a conscious effort of presenting SportStyle category that offers both apparel and shoes, ASICS announced the comeback of its classic SKYHAND™ OG sneakers after 30 years with brand ambassador and Bollywood’s most celebrated Shraddha Kapoor.



ASICS' SportStyle category seamlessly blends heritage with modern design, infusing fresh energy into apparel and footwear that challenge the boundaries of contemporary trends. With plans to open 'Eleven' SportStyle dedicated stores, ASICS India aims to showcase a wide range of SportStyle collections while continuing to expand its established Performance Running and Core Performance Sports categories. This strategic move underscores ASICS' commitment to aggressively grow its SportStyle offerings in India, providing consumers with access to an expanded global product portfolio that has seen impressive growth of 20-25% CAGR in the recent years in India.



Speaking on this new milestone, Mr. Rajat Khurana, Managing Director, ASICS India and South ASIA said, “Our focus on India remains clear and constant, we are right on our projected growth trajectory with our 111th store launch today, aiming to touch 120 by end of this year, and 200th by end of 2026.



He further added, “To celebrate this milestone, we bring back the iconic SKYHAND™ OG Sneakers with our Brand Ambassador, Shraddha Kapoor. This marks just the start of our exciting journey to introduce many more innovative products to our already in demand SportStyle category in the evolving Indian market.”



Although the brand garners a significant contribution of its sales from digital channels, the offline stores are also contributing to around 60% in the overall business. By expanding the offline sales outlets, in both tier I & II cities, ASICS aims to capture the Indian market and paving its way to becoming the top choice for customers in running, athleisure, cricket, tennis & indoor court footwear category.



Shraddha Kapoor, equally thrilled to be in New Delhi representing ASICS India, said, "It has been an incredible journey being a part of the ASICS family. Their commitment to innovation and quality has been inspiring. I am thrilled to be here in New Delhi to celebrate the launch of ASICS’ new store as well as the classic SKYHAND™ OG Sneakers that make a comeback after 30 years! I fell in love with them instantly for its fluid style, versatility, and comfort.”



She further said, “ASICS has always been a brand that aligns with my passion for fitness, wellness as well as style. I am excited as I continue to share this journey with my fans and hopefully inspire them to push their limits, move their minds to prioritize their health and well-being."







MENAFN29102024005232011781ID1108829410