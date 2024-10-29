Supreme Organizing Committee for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup announces draw date
(MENAFN) The Supreme Organizing Committee for the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup has announced that the tournament draw will take place on November 9. The event is set to be hosted in Kuwait from December 21 to January 3, 2025. The draw ceremony will occur at the Waldorf Astoria Kuwait Hotel at 7:00 PM and will be attended by Minister of Sports and Youth H E Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, who is also the President of the Arabian Gulf Cup football Federation (AGCFF). Other attendees will include federation officials, delegations from the eight participating teams, and notable Gulf football stars.
Preparations are actively underway in Kuwait, with ongoing coordination meetings between the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation and the Supreme Organizing Committee. Additionally, tournament committees will convene alongside the draw to finalize their leadership and work programs, ensuring a smooth and successful event.
