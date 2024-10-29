Bangladesh calls for Saudi Arabia’s assistance in skills enhancement

(MENAFN) Dr. Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser of Bangladesh's caretaker government, has sought Saudi Arabia's assistance in training Bangladeshi talent and enhancing their skills. Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate and economics professor, assumed leadership in August following the resignation and subsequent departure of former Prime Hasina amid violent protests. His interim is currently working on various reforms, paving the way for the announcement of new general elections.



During a meeting with Saudi Ambassador Essa Al-Duhailan at his office in Dhaka on Monday, Yunus discussed key policies and explored opportunities for investment from Saudi Arabia. The chief adviser emphasized the importance of Saudi Arabia for Bangladesh's development, highlighting the shared interests the two nations have in multiple international forums, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The discussions primarily revolved around enhancing trade and investment relations.



In his discussions, Yunus specifically requested increased investments from Saudi Arabia, particularly in the energy sector, indicating a focus on strengthening bilateral ties. The collaboration could potentially provide Bangladesh with the necessary resources to address its developmental needs. The deputy press secretary for Yunus, Mohammed Abul Kalam Azad Majumder, reiterated the significance of Saudi support in achieving the country’s development goals.



It's worth noting that there are approximately 3 million Bangladeshis residing in Saudi Arabia, making up more than half of the Bangladeshi migrant workforce. This community represents the largest expatriate group in the Kingdom and is the most significant Bangladeshi diaspora outside of Bangladesh, underscoring the strong ties between the two nations.

