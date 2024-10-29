(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Orchest , the new software company of Orchest Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Ni2 , an innovative provider of unified infrastructure inventory and agile OSS solutions, to deliver accurate and dynamic Inventory Management and comprehensive Service Qualification and Feasibility Analysis for network connectivity and data center quoting through the Orchest Automation platform.

Orchest Automation Joins Forces with Ni2 to Provide Network Inventory Management and Service Qualification for Precise Quoting

Continue Reading

This collaboration will integrate the Orchest platform with the Ni2 platform, enabling customers to utilize a robust quoting tool based on precise asset inventory. This integration ensures the most accurate technical feasibility analysis and service pricing for network solutions, data center services, and beyond.

By leveraging Ni2's Unified Inventory Management and Orchest's Feasibility Analysis Algorithm, carriers and enterprises will achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency in their operations. The combination of Ni2's OSS capabilities with Orchest's BSS functionalities will streamline business processes, enhance customer support, and enable precise management of network infrastructure assets. Both companies have established an API that connects the Ni2 and Orchest platforms seamlessly.

"This partnership with Ni2 is crucial for Orchest. Orchestration relies on accurate data; by utilizing Ni2's Inventory Management, we can ensure 100% accuracy while implementing our Technical Feasibility Analysis Algorithm during the quoting process for network and data center solutions," said Jeremy Villalobos, CEO of Orchest Automation.

"We are excited about this partnership with Orchest, which marks a new milestone in providing innovative, strategic, and incremental benefits for CSPs," said Joseph Bondi, Vice-President, Innovation & Ecosystem Alliances of Ni2. "Our unified inventory solution, now working in sync with the Orchest Automation platform, offers seamless end-to-end network infrastructure visibility and insightful information, a vital component to enhance, improve, and redefine operational agility for CSPs worldwide. We look forward to jointly introducing this unique offering to the global marketplace."

About Orchest Automation:

Orchest Automation is a software company and part of the Orchest Technologies group, pioneering fully automated end-to-end customer experiences for network providers across 17 countries. Over the past five years, it has redefined network orchestration by providing a holistic approach to network intelligence, transparency, groundbreaking process automation, and world-class customer engagement.

About Ni2:

Ni2 develops and markets OSS solutions that help communications service providers better plan, sell, deliver and support business-critical services by allowing them to digitally model their entire infrastructure -a digital twin - and consequently automating operations. Ni2's unified inventory management solution is uniquely designed to manage and model any infrastructure resource, spanning from fiber networks, towers, satellites, subsea cabling, and data centers. Ni2's open and scalable architecture allows for easy integration with existing B/OSS solutions, offering service providers a best-if-class solution to quickly and easily operationalize and monetize their infrastructure to successfully transform, grow, and thrive in the digital economy.

Media Contact for Orchest:

Erwind Martinez

[email protected]

5616959177

Media Contact for Ni2:

Stefanie Roche, Head of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Orchest Automation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED