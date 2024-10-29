Harrods Enhances Its Premium E-Commerce Experiences Through Partnership With SCAYLE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) HAMBURG, GERMANY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Harrods , the world's leading luxury department store, today announced the launch of its new platform, powered by SCAYLE , one of the fastest-growing enterprise commerce platforms in the world.



With a focus on delivering a premium, state-of-the-art service, this strategic partnership will elevate the purchasing experience; providing customers with a seamless journey across the British luxury retailer's impressive product assortment across fashion, beauty, jewelry & watches, food & beverages, and home & living.



Harrods will leverage SCAYLE's robust set of out-of-the-box, intuitively configurable capabilities which offers high flexibility for customization and personalization, including Product Information Management (PIM), Shop Management and an Order Management System (OMS). Additionally, SCAYLE has built custom brand landing pages for Harrods, developed the headless frontend, and integrated an ERP alongside all other third-party systems. Specifically built for B2C, SCAYLE's platform services empower enterprise brands and retailers to create customer experiences with ease within one unified and composable backend; aligning with Harrods' vision to deliver an exceptional experience and service to customers across all channels globally. Over the past seven months, the Harrods and SCAYLE teams have worked closely together to deliver a world-class, future-proof solution while ensuring it went live on time and within scope.



Harrods' Caitlin Innes, Chief Digital and Customer Officer, said:

“Harrods is committed to delivering best-in-class and engaging customer experiences, and this means choosing partners that are equally committed to innovation. We were impressed by SCAYLE's ability to enable an intuitive management of multiple categories at a global level, and its commitment to forging a close working partnership. We were also pleased to launch the new platform at speed, achieving a successful, seamless migration. We are excited to partner with a commerce platform that allows us to deliver premium experiences on an increasingly global scale.”



Tobias Ring, Managing Director, SCAYLE, said:

“Harrods is the world's most iconic luxury retailer. It is exciting to partner with a retailer that has been at the forefront of the market for so long and knows what it takes to create superior customer experiences. As SCAYLE empowers retailers to build these experiences flexibly while growing their business across multiple channels, categories and countries, it's a perfect match. We look forward to working with Harrods to provide the best experiences for their customers.”



Following the successful launch of the online platform, SCAYLE will continue to deliver high-quality e-commerce services to Harrods, with the upgraded native mobile app. Set to launch in the coming months, this next phase of the retailer's partnership with SCAYLE will further ensure an experience-driven buyer's journey across all channels & regions, including US, Middle East, and Asia.

Anja Schmidt

SCAYLE

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.