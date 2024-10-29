Rivulis Launches D4000: A Breakthrough In Drip Irrigation For Challenging Terrain

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eran Ossmy, President of Micro Irrigation at RivulisSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rivulis , the leader in innovative irrigation solutions, will launch its groundbreaking D4000 PC drip irrigation system at the Irrigation Association Show on November 4, 2024. This revolutionary thin-wall pressure-compensated drip line is designed to make drip irrigation possible on land previously inaccessible for drip irrigation, allowing growers to maximize their productivity and profitability.The D4000 PC, equipped with advanced pressure-compensation technology, ensures uniform water distribution across varying landscapes, including hilly terrain with slopes. Unlike traditional non-pc thin-wall drip systems, which are restricted due to the lack of pressure compensation, the D4000 PC paves the way for precision irrigation on longer flat terrains and even sloped terrains, transforming agricultural practices and expanding farming possibilities.“Rivulis is committed to innovation that empowers growers to push the boundaries of what's possible in agriculture,” said Eran Ossmy, President of Micro Irrigation at Rivulis.“The D4000 PC is a testament to this commitment, providing an efficient and sustainable solution that allows farmers to cultivate previously underutilized land. With this product, we're not just offering a new drip line; we're unlocking new opportunities for the future of farming.”Unlocking New Possibilities for FarmersThe D4000 PC is designed specifically for high-value vegetable crops establishing a new standard in drip irrigation. Key features include:.Revolutionary Design: The D4000 PC's pressure-compensated system delivers consistent flow rates, optimizing water use and ensuring crops receive the precise water and fertilizer needed for optimal growth..Maximized Land Use: Growers can transform previously unusable land into productive fields, enhancing output and profitability while maintaining sustainable farming practices..Efficiency: With the ability to extend lateral runs by up to 25% and to reduce the diameter of the tubing, the D4000 PC minimizes material and labor costs, making field management simpler and more economical..Sustainable Solution: Constructed from fully recyclable materials, the D4000 PC aligns with global trends toward environmentally responsible farming practices, ensuring that growers can maintain their commitment to sustainability.Game-Changing Performance in Challenging TerrainsThe D4000 PC's design allows it to overcome the limitations of traditional irrigation systems, providing significant advantages for growers facing the toughest field challenges. Its innovative pressure-compensation technology enables uniform irrigation even on slopes, ensuring efficient water and fertilizer use and healthier crops.Extensive field trials demonstrate the D4000 PC's exceptional performance, maintaining consistent flow rates under varying pressure conditions. For example, in a tomato field test, the system showed no decline in efficiency, delivering uniform water distribution even when there was a significant pressure increase. It is designed for flexibility, with customizable dripper spacing and flow rates of 0.16gph and 0.23gph, making it suitable for various crops and soil types. This versatility ensures that growers can tailor the system to meet specific irrigation needs, maximizing efficiency and yield.Join Us at the Irrigation Association ShowRivulis invites all agricultural professionals to visit their booth at the Irrigation Association Show on November 4, 2024, to experience the D4000 PC firsthand. This revolutionary product represents a significant leap forward in irrigation technology, and Rivulis is excited to showcase its potential to change the landscape of modern agriculture.Rivulis is a global leader in micro-irrigation, dedicated to creating a sustainable agri-food supply chain to combat climate change. We offer innovative irrigation solutions for various crop environments through our brands: Rivulis, NaanDanJain, Jain, Eurodrip, and Manna. With 80 years of experience, 22 manufacturing sites in 15 countries, and 3,000 employees in 35 countries, Rivulis has R&D centers in Israel, California, Greece, and Irrigation Project Design Centres worldwide.For more information about the D4000 PC and Rivulis' innovative irrigation solutions, please visit Rivulis D4000 PC - Revolutionizing Thin-Wall Drip Irrigation .

