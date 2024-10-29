عربي


Biopharma Leaders Unite To Shape The Future Of Customer-Centric Engagement At Veeva Commercial Summit Europe


10/29/2024 7:18:19 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Speakers from Almirall, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BioNTech, Glenmark, and GSK share innovative approaches to drive commercial excellence

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced that leaders from Almirall, AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, BioNTech SE, Glenmark, and GSK will be among speakers at Veeva Commercial Summit, Europe on November 19-21 in Madrid, Spain. Life sciences professionals from across the industry will come together to share new innovations, insights, and strategies for improving patient outcomes through a connected approach across commercial teams.

As one of Europe's largest gatherings of life sciences leaders, Veeva Commercial Summit will bring together over 1,200 industry professionals for more than 100 sessions. BioNTech and GSK will headline the opening keynote, joining Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe, Matt Farrell, executive vice president of Commercial Strategy, and Arno Sosna, general manager of CRM products at Veeva, to discuss innovations for the future of customer-centric engagement.

Highlighted customer sessions include:

  • AstraZeneca and BioNTech SE share how they infuse AI into customer engagement.
  • GSK and Takeda discuss their strategies to
    simplify MLR and ensure that field and marketing teams use timely, personalized, and impactful content.
  • Almirall and Glenmark
    explain their key account management approaches that enable cross-functional collaboration with insights to drive effective key account management.
  • Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH and Pfizer highlight how they use deep data to uncover new customer insights, transform analytics, and drive business processes.
  • Bayer AG
    and UCB medical leaders
    discuss how they break down silos between medical and commercial teams for improved collaboration, operational efficiency, and impact.
  • Cardiologic Centre Monzino 's clinical trials unit head joins GSK and Veeva to discuss why effective collaboration between biopharmas, key opinion leaders (KOLs), and healthcare professionals (HCPs) is crucial for improving patient outcomes.

"When sales, marketing, medical, and service teams unify as a single resource to ensure that each HCP interaction builds off of the last, they can deliver more efficient and effective engagement," said Chris Moore, president of Veeva Europe. "Each year at Veeva Summit, the community of life sciences leaders deepens its exchange of innovations, ideas, and learnings that can advance the industry."

Veeva Commercial Summit is open exclusively to life sciences professionals. Register and review the agenda at veeva/eu/Summit .

Additional Information
 Connect with Veeva on LinkedIn: linkedin/company/veeva-systems

About Veeva Systems
 Veeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,000 customers, ranging from the world's largest biopharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation , Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva/eu .

Contact:
Meera Lakhani-Patel
Veeva Systems
+44-790-430-0698
[email protected]

Logo -

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108828563


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

