World Taekwondo President Visits Guests Of Qatar From Palestine Compound

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) President of World Taekwondo and Chair of the Taekwondo Humanitarian Foundation (THF), Dr. Chungwon Choue, visited the Guests of Qatar from Palestine compound in Doha, within the framework of strengthening collaboration between the THF and key national stakeholders involved in and social development initiatives at the compound.

Dr. Choue participated in sports activity organized by the Qatar Taekwondo, Judo, and Karate Federation. This activity, held in partnership with the of Social Development and Family, engaged the compound residents and highlighted the role of sport in building community resilience and unity.

In addition to these activities, Dr. Choue met with a consultant at Qatar Social Work, Mohammed Al Khanji, and representatives from the Ministry of Social Development and Family (MSDF) and the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC). The discussions centered on opportunities for future cooperation, including plans to introduce targeted taekwondo programs that benefit residents of the compound.

Both the QOC and the THF are active members of the Sport for Refugees Coalition and contributors to the Global Compact on Refugees, reflecting their shared commitment to sport as a powerful force for positive change.

Earlier this year, Dr. Choue attended the Olympic Refuge Foundations annual Board Meeting in Doha, where he expressed interest in developing collaborative projects between THF and national stakeholders.

Dr. Choues visit underscores sports central role in promoting sustainable development, fostering peace, and instilling values of tolerance and mutual respect within communities.

As a global sports capital, Doha continues to lead efforts in using sport as a platform for social impact, skill development, and strengthening human connections. This mission aligns with the Qatar Olympic Committees vision: "To Become a Leading Nation in Bringing the World Together Through Sustainable Sport Development.

MENAFN29102024000067011011ID1108827623