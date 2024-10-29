Tux By Ruya Akyol Wins Bronze In A' Office Furniture Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Innovative Chair Design Recognized for Ergonomic Excellence and Timeless Elegance

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Awards, a highly respected recognition in the field of office furniture design, has announced Tux by Ruya Akyol as the winner of the Bronze A' Office Furniture Design Award . This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of Tux within the office furniture industry, acknowledging its innovative design and exceptional craftsmanship.Tux's recognition by the A' Office Furniture Design Awards underscores its relevance to current trends and needs within the office furniture sector. The chair's ergonomic features and timeless aesthetic align with the industry's focus on employee well-being and creating functional yet visually appealing workspaces. This award serves as a testament to Tux's potential to positively impact the daily experiences of office workers worldwide.Tux stands out in the market through its unique two-part structure, engineered to provide optimal support to the lower back while preserving the natural curvature of the spine. The chair's design seamlessly integrates ergonomic features with a sophisticated aesthetic inspired by the clean lines of tuxedo suits. By concealing the mechanical elements beneath the seat, Tux achieves a distinctive character that sets it apart from conventional office chairs.The Bronze A' Office Furniture Design Award serves as a catalyst for Ruya Akyol to continue pushing the boundaries of design innovation. This recognition validates the studio's approach to crafting furniture that harmoniously blends style and functionality. It inspires the team to further explore new materials, technologies, and design concepts that enhance the user experience and contribute to the evolution of office furniture standards.Interested parties may learn more about Tux and its award-winning design at:About Ruya AkyolRuya Akyol, a Milan-based designer and consultant, completed her education at Istanbul Technical University, Politecnico di Milano, and Domus Academy with honors in Industrial Design and Communication Design. With extensive experience working alongside renowned designers like Claudio Bellini and Philippe Starck, Akyol established her own practice, offering product, furniture, spatial design, brand identity, and art direction services. Her holistic design approach creates homogeneous and clear brand identities, synthesizing contemporary Italian and minimalist Scandinavian styles.About RapidoRapido, a leading office chair manufacturer, produces ergonomic and comfortable seating solutions in its 10,000 m2 facility. With a focus on human health and comfort, the company conducts extensive research and development to create a diverse range of chairs that combine aesthetics and ergonomics. Since its foundation, Rapido has been dedicated to offering seating options that promote ease of work and user comfort.About Ruya Akyol StudioRuya Akyol Studio, based in Milan and Istanbul, is a design and consultancy firm that provides product, furniture, and spatial design services, as well as brand identity and art direction. The studio's holistic design approach creates homogeneous and cohesive brand experiences, reflecting Akyol's signature blend of contemporary Italian and minimalist Scandinavian aesthetics.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes notable designs that demonstrate creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are selected through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria. The award highlights the designer's ability to effectively combine form and function, offering solutions that enhance user experiences and contribute to industry advancements. Bronze A' Design Award recipients are acknowledged for their attention to detail and potential to positively influence design standards within their respective fields.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. The competition is open to entries from all countries and spans across various industries. Winning entries are selected by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

