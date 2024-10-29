Norway Allocates $22 Million To Support Colombia's Fight Against Deforestation

(MENAFN- IANS) Oslo, Oct 29 (IANS) Norway has pledged 220 million Norwegian kroner ($20 million) to Colombia to bolster its efforts against deforestation, the said in a press release.

The decision was declared by Climate and Environment Tore Sandvik at the COP16 Biodiversity Summit in Cali, Colombia. The funding aims to strengthen Colombia's rainforest conservation and mitigate illegal activities that threaten the region's biodiversity.

"Colombia's success in reducing deforestation showcases the effectiveness of targeted measures," Sandvik said in the release. "Last year, deforestation in Colombia hit a 23-year low, and given its vast biodiversity, preserving Colombia's rainforest has global environmental significance."

According to the release, since 2015, Norway has partnered with Colombia under a results-based agreement, which has provided vital support for forest conservation and law enforcement. The collaboration has also promoted sustainable development, indigenous rights, and reforestation in vulnerable areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

The new funding, allocated over three years, will enhance measures to combat large-scale illegal deforestation and environmental crime, as well as support alternative livelihoods for small farmers. Norway's aid will also bolster indigenous rights to enable better management of forest lands amid growing pressures from illegal actors.