Naftogaz Group To Hold Conference 'Day Of Supplier Of State-Owned Enterprises In Oil And Gas Industry: Plans For 2025' In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In cooperation with the Ukrainian Ministry, Naftogaz Group will hold a dedicated to the development of partnerships in the field of public procurement between the of Ukraine, state-owned oil and enterprises, as well as producers, suppliers of goods, and service providers.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

As stated on the website, registration has opened for the conference 'Day of Supplier of State-Owned Enterprises in Oil and Gas Industry: Plans for 2025', which will take place on November 4, 2024.

Among the speakers, there are Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov.

The event will consider the current challenges of the public procurement system in the oil and gas industry, government initiatives to improve procurement procedures, as well as summarize the results of stakeholder cooperation in the oil and gas industry in 2024, and discuss plans for 2025.

Offline participation in the event is possible only upon registration at the link , which will last until 12:00 (noon), October 31, 2024. Those participants who want to join online must also fill in the form to receive a link to the broadcast.

