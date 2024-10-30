Interior Minister Visits Pavilions Of Major International, Local Companies Participating In Milipol Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, visited the pavilions of major international and local companies participating in the on the second day of the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar Exhibition.

His Excellency was briefed on the pavilions and sections of the exhibition and what they included in terms of displays of the latest innovations and technologies in the fields of security, safety, cybersecurity and civil defense, in addition to a number of military armored vehicles, weapons, modern armored cars and smart technology programs in the fields of internal security.

Minister of Transport, Minister of State for Interior Affairs visit Milipol Qatar 2024

