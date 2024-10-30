Interior Minister Chairs 1St General Referendum Committee Meeting On Draft Constitutional Amendments

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani chaired the first meeting of the general committee on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.

The meeting discussed the frameworks and regulatory procedures for the preparation for the referendum from various aspects and the essential logistical means that streamline Qataris' on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.

