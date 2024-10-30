عربي


Interior Minister Chairs 1St General Referendum Committee Meeting On Draft Constitutional Amendments


10/30/2024 7:23:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani chaired the first meeting of the general referendum committee on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.

The meeting discussed the legal frameworks and regulatory procedures for the preparation for the referendum from various aspects and the essential logistical means that streamline Qataris' voting on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.

The Peninsula

