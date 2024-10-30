Interior Minister Chairs 1St General Referendum Committee Meeting On Draft Constitutional Amendments
Date
10/30/2024 7:23:17 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani chaired the first meeting of the general referendum committee on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.
The meeting discussed the legal frameworks and regulatory procedures for the preparation for the referendum from various aspects and the essential logistical means that streamline Qataris' voting on the proposed draft constitutional amendments.
Read Also
Interior Minister visits pavilions of major international, local companies participating in Milipol Qatar
MENAFN30102024000063011010ID1108835945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.