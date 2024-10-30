Prime Minister Of Vietnam Meets Governor Of Qatar Central Bank

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh, received today the Governor of Qatar Central and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Authority HE Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The meeting dealt with discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

