Prime Minister Of Vietnam Meets Governor Of Qatar Central Bank

10/30/2024 7:23:17 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam HE Pham Minh Chinh, received today the Governor of Qatar Central bank and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar investment Authority HE sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani.

The meeting dealt with discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries, in addition to exchanging views on a number of issues of common interest.

The Peninsula

