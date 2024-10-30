Milipol Qatar 2024 Closes Deals At More Than QR269 Million

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The deals concluded on the first and second days of the 15th Milipol Qatar and 2024 totaled QR269,584,657, the Milipol Qatar Committee announced on Wednesday.

Milipol Qatar Committee Member, Major General Saud Rashid Al Shafi, told a press conference that the deals included contracts with Abdullah Abdulghani Motors at QR95,732,008, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana Company at QR7,709,521, Alzomar Trading Company at QR2,003,115 and Al Fahd Trading and Contracting Company at QR 2,202,600.

Also among the deals were contracts with Universal Technical LLC at QR41,978,327, Traffic Tech at QR2,964,348, Ishhar Security Services at QR86,875,488, Saudi Chemical Company at QR8,786,250 and Turkish Ares Company at QR21,333,000.