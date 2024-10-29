Letter To Editor Perils Of Urbanisation

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

Aerial view of suburban Srinagar

The fast rate of urbanisation is currently posing substantial problems for major cities across India. The enormous population expansion in these cities is one of the biggest and most urgent problems they face. Also, the lack of buildable land has led to skyrocketing costs.

High-tech satellite towns have emerged as a possible way to address these issues and promote sustainable urban settings. By decentralising urban growth and spreading people, these cities have the potential to create balanced and equitable urban development across the nation. Another trend that is popular among satellite cities is the development of mixed-use areas. This involves creating areas that have a mix of residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. This allows for a more lively and vibrant city center that can attract more people and businesses.

While satellite cities offer many advantages over living from the crowded centre of a metropolis, they have their own set of challenges too, like lack of amenities and job opportunities, rendering them as isolated suburbs. Despite these challenges, satellite cities continue to be popular places to live for those who want to be close to a major metropolitan area but don't want to deal with all the hustle and bustle. Overall, the future of satellite cities is looking very bright. With the continued development of smart city technology and the rise of mixed-use areas, these cities are becoming more sustainable, and attractive places to live and work.

Ranganathan Sivakumar

