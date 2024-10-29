'Shocked At Arrogance': Why Raymond Chairman Is Upset With Lamborghini
Date
10/29/2024 12:07:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Singhania has blasted Italian carmaker Lamborghini for“arrogance” having failed to reach out to him regarding an issue with his car.
Singhania had earlier tweeted on X about his Lamborghini Revuelto getting stranded at Mumbai's trans-harbour LINK due to a complete electrical failure.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I'm shocked at the arrogance of India Head @Agarwal_sharad and Asia Head Francesco Scardaoni. No one has reached out even to check what the customer issues are,” he tweeted on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lamborghini India could not immediately reach out about the matter.
In a tweet on October 16, Singhania had noted that the Lamborghini India and Asia leadership failed to reach out to him despite him being an old loyal customer.
Read Also
Domestic Passenger Vehicle Wholesales Dip 1% To 3,56,752 Units In Sep: SIAM
Royal Enfield Launches The Bullet 350 'Battalion Black' Edition In J&K
“It is shocking that the India Head of Lamborghini @agarwal_sharad has not even bothered to make a phone call to enquire what the problem with an old loyal customer is. Is the brand arrogance getting to another level?” he tweeted.
Earlier this month, Singhania had tweeted about taking his new Lamborghini Revuelto for a test drive and ended up stranded on the trans-harbour link due to a complete electrical failure.
“It's a brand-new car'. Are there reliability concerns? This is the third one I've heard of experiencing issues within 15 days of delivery,” he had stated.
Lamborghini Revuelto is priced around
₹
8.89 crore in India.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29102024000215011059ID1108827287
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.