Jordan Condemns Israeli 'Extremist' Minister's Calls For Forced Displacement Of Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Sunday condemned the extreme and provocative statements made by Israel's far-right finance Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the annexation of the occupied Palestinian territories, expanded settlement construction, and the forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Foreign denounced these remarks as a "blatant" violation of international law and an affront to Palestinians' right to establish an independent, sovereign state along the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to a ministry statement.

The ministry's spokesperson reiterated the Kingdom's firm rejection of these settlement-promoting statements, emphasising that they violate international law and United Nations Security Council resolutions, particularly Resolution 2334.

The resolution denounces all Israeli actions aimed at altering the demographic status of the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and declares all settlement activities there illegal under international law, the official said.

He also referenced the advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice, which reaffirms the illegality of Israel's occupation, settlement expansion, and annexation measures in the Palestinian territories.

The spokesperson also condemned the "racist ideology" reflected in Smotrich's statements, calling it a continuation of the extreme Israeli government's policies, which include ongoing aggression against Gaza, a blockade on its northern areas, and restrictions on essential supplies of food and medicine.

He added that these actions are aimed at displacing Palestinians from their homes.

The spokesperson called on the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to assume its legal and moral responsibilities by pressuring Israel to immediately end its aggression against Gaza, address the humanitarian crisis resulting from the hostilities, protect civilians, and stop Israel's illegal actions in the occupied West Bank.

The spokesperson also called for a genuine political path towards achieving a two-state solution that guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.