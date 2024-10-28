Empty Beds Art Installation Dedicated To Ukrainian Children Deported By Russia Unveiled In NY

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On one of the central streets of Manhattan, the Empty Beds art installation was opened, dedicated to Ukrainian children deported by Russia.

The chief of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , announced this on social media, Ukrinform reports.

According to the official, the Empty Beds installation is a thirty-meter mural with photos of empty children's beds. They belong to children whom Ukraine managed to bring back home.

Each photo tells a real story of a Ukrainian child, behind whom there are thousands more who were illegally deported by Russia and continue to do so on a daily basis.

"The enemy's main goal is to erase the Ukrainian identity in children and turn them into enemies of their own country. They are forced to renounce Ukrainian citizenship, receive Russian passports, and attend Russian schools, blackmailing families by stripping them of parental rights," said the head of the President's Office.

The mural was created by photographer Phil Buehler and Bird of Light Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative and with the participation of Save Ukraine and the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights.

"We have to bring our children back," Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of October 26, Russia has killed 583 children in Ukraine as part of armed aggression.