Russians Shell Kharkiv Region
Date
10/30/2024 2:15:28 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russians shelled Kharkiv region, there are civilian casualties.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, in Telegram .
“At about 22:30, the occupiers attacked the village of Bezruky of the Derhachiv community. A private house was damaged. Preliminary, there are two victims,” Oleh Syniehubov writes.
The inspection of the hit site is ongoing, the head of the RMA added in the post.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian occupants fired 105 times at the border of Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions over the past day.
The photo is illustrative
