CyberKnight Kicks Off Annual Zero Trust CISO MENA Roadshow

(MENAFN- Knight Technologies) Dubai, UAE - October 29, 2024: CyberKnight, a leading pure-play cybersecurity advisor and value-added distributor in the META region, begins its highly anticipated annual CISO roadshow, themed "Beyond Resilience: Zero Trust Security 2.0." Starting in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 30th, CyberKnight will journey across the MENA region, bringing together industry experts across government, enterprise, and sectors as well as cybersecurity leaders to discuss today’s security challenges and solutions.



The CyberKnight roadshow will continue its tour over the course of November and December through Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, Morocco, Jordan and UAE focusing on going Beyond Resilience with Zero Trust Security 2.0, privacy, data security posture management, and the impact of AI in cybersecurity. CyberKnight will showcase innovative approaches to tackle cyber threats and adapt to the complexities of modern security requirements, while adhering to local compliance regulations. The series of events will feature solutions from leading technology partners, including:



• Elastic: SIEM / Big Data / Log Management

• Illumio: Zero Trust Microsegmentation

• Proofpoint: SEG, DRP & ITDR

• Entrust: PKI, Passwordless Authentication, MFA, SSO, IoT Security

• Group-IB: Fraud Detection, ASM, DRP, Threat Intelligence & DFIR

“As we kick off this year’s exclusive series of events, we are excited to bring the latest in cybersecurity innovation to enterprise and government CISOs as well as our partners across all markets where we have local presence currently. Our commitment to advance the regional cybersecurity posture stands firm, through practical strategies that align with the unique dynamics of each country. Each country’s CISOs will be immersed in a packed agenda of expert discussions, live demos, thought leadership, interactive sessions and networking opportunities.”, commented Vivek Gupta, COO at CyberKnight.



“This platform supports enhancing local cybersecurity posture, to ensure that regional IT Security leaders are equipped to handle emerging security challenges with confidence. Cybersecurity is a universal priority, and we are eager to bring actionable insights to customer and partner decision-makers across 9 countries. We are thrilled to start in Riyadh this year, setting the stage for region-wide engagement. With Guests of Honor from prestigious end-user organizations, VIP delegates and awards to recognize excellence demonstrated by both customers and partners, this year’s roadshow promises to be more remarkable than ever.”, added Avinash Advani, CEO at CyberKnight.



