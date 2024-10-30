(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA)

1904 -- Kuwait opened a first-of-its-kind at the British Agency in Kuwait (Dickson House), offering free-of-charge medical services to Britons and Kuwaitis. The clinic remained open until 1907.

1919 -- Sheikh Ahmad Al-Jaber visited Britain, as representative of Sheikh Salem Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, following the First World War to congratulate King George V on the victory of the allied.

1962 -- The constituent assembly unanimously approved a draft constitution.

1976 -- Kuwaiti Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree approving an Organization of Islamic Conference's (OIC) immunity and concession agreement signed in Istanbul, Turkiye.

1999 -- Wide-spread riots broke out between expatriates in suburb of Khaitan that lasted two days before security forces controlled the situation and restored order.

2018 -- Kuwait National Assembly ended a grilling against Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs Adel Al-Kharafi presented by MP Riyadh Al-Adsani, but a no-confidence motion was not submitted.

2018 -- Kuwait National Assembly approved a proposal to amend the sport law to allow general assemblies of local sport clubs to meet to approve new statutes.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a finance agreement worth KD 30 million to revamp potable water in 17 Tunisian provinces.

2021 -- General Assembly of the West Asian Athletics Association elected Sayyar Al-Enezi, president of Kuwait Athletics association, as president for a four-year term, and decided to move the headquarters from Bahrain to State of Kuwait. (end) bs