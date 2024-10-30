Salman Khan Gets Another Death Threat, Unknown Caller Demands Rs. 2 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) superstar Salman Khan, who currently hosts the reality show 'Bigg Boss 18', has received another death threat. The caller, whose identity cannot be ascertained, has demanded Rs. 2 crore.

This comes after the cops arrested a NOIDA based man for sending threats to Salman Khan. The Worli have registered an offence against an unknown person for sending various WhatsApp messages on Mumbai Police's Traffic Helpline number demanding Rs. 2 crore from the Bollywood superstar.

Prior to this, a person from Jharkhand, who sent threatening messages to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, had issued an apology. The person in question had portrayed himself to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, and had asked for Rs 5 crore to settle the matter.

Salman has been in the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gangs owing to the alleged hunting of the black buck, which the Bishnoi community considers sacred, back in the 1990s.

A few weeks ago, Salman's close friend, politician Baba Siddique was gunned down near his office at the Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai.

Baba, who joined Ajit Pawar faction of NCP, died after being shot at by unidentified persons on October 12. Salman and Baba Siddique were close friends as the politician held the constituency where Salman lives. Baba Siddique's Iftar parties were considered one of the high profile events of India's entertainment capital.

It was a Baba Siddique Iftar party in 2013 that ended a long-standing feud between the two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan after a 5 year-long spat which divided the entire Bollywood into 2 camps of loyalists. The two hugged out at Baba Siddique's party, sending the industry into a relief encouraging cross camp collaborations.