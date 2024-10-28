General Staff Update: 92 Clashes On Frontlines, Over Half In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, the Russian forces have launched 92 against Ukraine's defense forces, with over half concentrated in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors.

This is according to the General Staff of the of Ukraine update as of 16:00, October 28

The Russian forces continue to shell border areas in Sumy and Chernihiv regions, including strikes with guided bombs on Bilovody, Yunakivka, Zhuravka, and Basivka.

The villages of Basivka, Obody, Oleksandrivka, Bilokopytove, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Progress, Vorobivka, and Medvedivka were shelled with artillery, while Starykove, Yablunivka, and Zarichchia were hit with MLRS.

In the Kharkiv sector , the Russian forces attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk, with the situation remaining under control. Kharkiv was struck with bombs, while Milove was targeted with unguided missiles.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian defense positions seven times, with fighting ongoing at six locations near Kolisnykivka, Synkivka, Kruhliakivka, Pershotravneve, and Lozova. The Russians have reportedly used 12 bombs in this area since the start of the day.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled five assaults near Hrekivka, Zarichne, Terny, and Torske, while three confrontations are still underway.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Russian troops have attempted 21 assaults on the Ukrainian positions in Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove, and Vyshneve, of which 17 have already been repelled by the Ukrainian forces.

On the Kurakhove front , the Russian forces made 29 attempts to advance in areas such as Zoriane, Maksymilianivka, Novodmytrivka, Katerynivka, and Antonivka, with 19 of these battles still ongoing.

The Vremivka sector has seen eight Russian attacks near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka, with two clashes still in progress.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Russian forces dropped 16 bombs on Mala Tokmachka, using bomber aircraft.

On the Prydniprovske front , the Russian forces made a single assault on the Ukrainian positions, which was unsuccessful, and targeted Mykolaivka with unguided missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence together with resistance forces conducted a special operation in temporarily occupied Berdiansk, destroying a railway bridge used by the Russian forces for transporting military supplies.