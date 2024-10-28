N. Korea Deploys 10,000 Troops To Russia, Some May Engage In Combat In Weeks Pentagon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. Department of Defense has reported the deployment of approximately 10,000 North Korean to Russia for training and participation in the ongoing war against Ukraine.

This was stated by Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh during a briefing, as reported by Ukrinform, citing AP .

"Some of the North Korean have already moved closer to Ukraine, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, and were believed to be heading for the Kursk border region, where Russia has been struggling to push back a Ukrainian incursion," Singh said.

She also suggested that the full-scale deployment of North Korean forces and their involvement in combat on the side of Russia could occur within the next few weeks.

Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte confirmed the presence of North Korean troops in Russia, labeling it a significant escalation.

According to the National Resistance Center, over 3,000 North Korean mercenaries who arrived in Russia's Kursk region have already begun training on-site.

Intercepted communications indicate that North Korean mercenaries are being transported to the front lines in trucks with civilian license plates.