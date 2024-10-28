Govt Announces Holiday On Urs Of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din (RA) In Kashmir On Wednesday

“In continuation of Government Order No. 1582-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated 11.12.2023, it is hereby ordered that Provincial holiday, on account of Urs of Sheikh Noor-Ud-Din Sahib (Kashmir Province only) shall now be observed on 30.10.2024 (Wednesday),” reads a government order.

Meanwhile, as per a separate order, government accorded sanction to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on 30th & 31st October and 2nd November in favour of PM Package/Migrant/Jammu based employees, posted in different departments in the Kashmir Valley, for celebrating“Diwali” festival at Jammu.

