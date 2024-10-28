Ibovespa Rises To 131,212 Points Driven By Vale’S Iron Ore Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stock market, represented by the Ibovespa index, experienced a positive start to the last week of October. On Monday, October 28, the Ibovespa climbed by 1.02%, reaching a total of 131,212.58 points.



This rise was significantly influenced by Vale (VALE3), which saw a notable increase due to the strong performance of iron ore prices. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar closed at R$ 5.7088, marking a slight increase of 0.02%.



In addition, investors are closely monitoring the fiscal landscape in Brazil. They anticipate new measures aimed at curbing public spending following the conclusion of the electoral period.



On this day, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva held an unscheduled meeting at the Palácio da Alvorada. The discussions likely centered around impending fiscal policies that could impact the economy.



Roberto Campos Neto, the President of the Central Bank, emphasized that any forthcoming fiscal package should be substantial enough. He stated that it should positively influence monetary policy.







He stated that significant changes in key economic variables could help reshape expectations regarding risk premiums and inflation rates. These changes may also impact long-term interest curves.



Such shifts would encourage a more favorable reaction from the Central Bank regarding interest rate adjustments. Analysts have raised their projections for Brazil's inflation rate for the fourth consecutive week.

Brazilian Market Update

The latest data from the Focus Bulletin indicates that expectations for inflation have risen to 4.55%, surpassing the Central Bank 's target of 4.50%. This trend reflects growing concerns about economic stability as Brazil navigates its fiscal challenges.



Among the stocks traded on the Ibovespa , Azul (AZUL4) stood out with an impressive gain of over 16%. This surge followed news of a new agreement with creditors that includes an additional $500 million in funding-approximately R$ 2.8 billion.



The funds will be disbursed in two installments: $150 million this week and $250 million by year-end. This financial boost is crucial for Azul, as it aims to reduce its debt burden by nearly $550 million in exchange for a 20% equity stake.



Cyclical stocks, which are sensitive to interest rate fluctuations, gained traction as expectations grew for potential cuts in public spending.

Key Stock Movements and Economic Indicators

Vale (VALE3) benefited from rising iron ore prices. Futures contracts on the Dalian Commodity Exchange for January 2025 closed up by 2.35% at 783.5 yuan per ton, equivalent to about $110.02.



Conversely, Petrobras (PETR4; PETR3) faced challenges due to declining oil prices in international markets. Investors remained cautious ahead of the company's third-quarter production and sales report, which is expected later today.



On a broader scale, U.S. markets opened positively as Wall Street anticipates upcoming corporate earnings reports and economic data releases this week.



Major companies such as Alphabet (Google), Meta, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon are set to announce their third-quarter results.



Additionally, investors are digesting new economic indicators like the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index-an essential measure for the Federal Reserve-and October's payroll report.



As traders prepare for potential shifts in monetary policy, there is a strong expectation that the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates by 25 basis points.



This expectation stands at 96.4% for the upcoming meeting on November 6-7. This would adjust rates to between 4.50% and 4.75% per annum.



In summary, the Ibovespa shows resilience driven by Vale's performance and positive market sentiment. However, external factors like U.S. economic indicators and Brazil's fiscal policies remain crucial in shaping future market dynamics.

