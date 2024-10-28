Global Rope Access Awarded Critical Emergency Removal Of Hurricane- Damaged Roof At Tropicana Field

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Global Rope Access (GRA), North America's premier rope access company, has been awarded the crucial task of removing the damaged roof material at Tropicana Field following the destruction caused by Hurricane Milton. The multipurpose stadium, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, suffered considerable roof damage after 100+ mph winds ripped off portions of the material, leaving the field and seating areas open to the elements.

GRA's certified rope access technician removes damaged roofing material from Tropicana Field's cable-supported roof system. (CNW Group/Global Rope Access)

Access to Tropicana Field is highly restricted due to safety concerns. GRA has been retained by the City of St. Petersburg to safely remove the remaining Teflon-coated fiberglass roof material, a crucial step in the restoration process as officials assess the full scope of repairs required.

GRA's specialized team is already onsite using safe and efficient rope access systems to access all areas of the cabled roof system. GRA's expertise in handling complex work at heights makes them the ideal contractor for this challenging project. As North America's leading stadium rope access company, GRA has over 15 years of experience, working on major stadium projects, including SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, the MSG Sphere and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

"We understand the importance of Tropicana Field as a symbol of St. Petersburg's recovery from Hurricane Milton, and we're committed to ensuring a safe and efficient removal of the damaged materials," said Sean Eason, owner-operator

of GRA. "This is a critical step not only in restoring the stadium but in helping the community begin to rebuild. We're honored to play a role in that effort."

The roof, torn off by Hurricane Milton, exposed the stadium to the elements. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed. The City of St. Petersburg is conducting further inspections of all building systems. GRA's swift action in removing the damaged material is a crucial first step in the stadium's path to recovery.

Global Rope Access (GRA) is North America's premier rope access company, providing innovative solutions for complex construction projects. Operating nationally, GRA is a trusted provider in industries such as stadiums, hydroelectricity, and bridges. GRA's services include rope access construction, inspections, coatings, netting installations, and rescue. Learn more at .

