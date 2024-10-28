Eaton Academy's Smartlab Revolutionizes STEM Education

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Principal Nicole Sims and Facilitator Michelle Kramer Cut the Ceremonial Ribbon at the Opening of Their SmartLab.

Facilitator Michelle Kramer Shows Eaton Academy Students how to work the 3D Printer.

Facilitator Michelle Kramer assists Eaton Academy Student with Code and Go Botley Activity.

Preparing Students for High-Paying Jobs in Emerging Industries

- Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics

EASTPOINT, MI, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Eaton Academy proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge SmartLab STEM program, designed to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in the rapidly evolving global workforce. The SmartLab program provides students with access to hands-on, real-world learning experiences that foster critical thinking, creativity, and collaboration-key skills essential for future success.

"Our SmartLab STEM program equips students with the skills, mindset, and confidence to take on real-world challenges, preparing them not only for academic success but for thriving careers in tomorrow's global workforce," said Bryan Kind, Head of Product and Academics at SmartLab Learning.

At the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony, the excitement was palpable as students, parents, board members, and the broader community gathered to celebrate the opening of the new SmartLab. This state-of-the-art facility offers STEM projects with different challenge levels and learning paths, allowing students to explore a range of technologies. Even at the elementary level, students will engage in activities like building circuits, learning to code, printing 3D objects, programming robots, and exploring solar energy.

The enthusiasm surrounding the SmartLab reflects Eaton Academy's commitment to empowering students by helping them explore real-world challenges in engaging and developmentally appropriate ways. "We are committed to creating learning experiences that inspire students to think critically, collaborate with peers, and explore how STEM is applied in industries that shape the future," added Kind.

Through this innovative program, Eaton Academy's SmartLab connects STEM learning with real-world career pathways, giving students opportunities to see how science, technology, engineering, and math intersect with various industries, from healthcare to business to manufacturing. "By providing hands-on learning opportunities, SmartLab ensures that students develop the skills to solve complex problems and the creativity to innovate in an ever-changing world," Kind noted. This experience aims to develop essential durable skills, such as critical thinking, communication, and creativity, that are critical for students' future transitions into the workforce.

By engaging in open-ended, hands-on challenges, students gain confidence and the skills needed to navigate and succeed in today's complex, fast-paced world. "Students who engage in our SmartLab programs see themselves as future engineers, doctors, creators, and leaders. It's about sparking curiosity and guiding them towards real-world success," Kind emphasized.

Eaton Academy is excited to be a part of this forward-thinking initiative and looks forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on students, teachers, and the community. This approach ensures students are not only prepared academically but are also given insights into potential career opportunities that await them in the future.

To learn more about the new SmartLab, watch videos, and view pictures of the opening ceremony, visit the school's website at: .

About Eaton Academy:

Eaton Academy is a public school in Eastpoint, Michigan. Eaton Academy serves approximately 332 students in grades K through 8. The mission at Eaton Academy is to facilitate and encourage educators, family, community, and business partners to contribute to students' education utilizing academic skills, creativity, and technology through well-defined academic goals and behavior expectations, leading to lifelong learning and continuing education. To learn more about Eaton Academy, visit .

About Creative Learning Systems:

Creative Learning Systems®, an education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®'s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving, authentic, student-led experiences, standards-aligned supplemental curriculum, and rigorous professional development. Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit:

