(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) Leoch International and Consortium for Battery Innovation Co-organized 2024 CBI Global Battery Innovation Summit



HONG KONG, Oct 29, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Leoch International Limited ('Leoch International' or the 'Company', Stock Code: 842) pleased to announce that the 2024 CBI Global Battery Innovation Summit ('CBI Innovation Summit'), co-organized by Consortium for Battery Innovation ('CBI') and Leoch International and hosted by Zhaoqing Leoch Battery Company, had its grand opening and was successfully held from 23rd to 25th October in Zhaoqing City, Guangdong Province, China.

The CBI Innovation Summit is the only annual international conference organized by CBI in Zhaoqing City, China, and it is also an essential technical conference for the lead battery industry in the world. More than 1,500 elite representatives from the global battery industry gathered to explore the advanced concepts, cutting-edge technologies, and market development of the new energy storage industry and to join hands to promote the international exchange and cooperation of battery products and technologies to create a better future for the development of the battery industry.

Mr. Zhang Aijun, Secretary of Zhaoqing Municipal Committee; Mr. Liu Jingbo, Standing Committee Member of Municipal Committee and Vice Mayor of Zhaoqing; Mr. Wang Jianxin, Vice President and Executive Secretary of China Battery Industry Association (CBIA); Dr. Alistair Davidson, Director of CBI; Prof. Zhang Jiujun, Chief Scientist of Leoch International and Foreign Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering; Dr. Dong Li, Chairman of Leoch International and Ph.D. in Materials Science, and other distinguished guests attended the conference and delivered various keynote speeches.

(2024 CBI Global Battery Innovation Summit)

(Dr. Dong Li, Chairman of Leoch International delivered a

welcome speech on behalf of the organizer)

(Dr. Alistair Davidson, Director of CBI, delivered a keynote

speech on“The Future of the Global Lead-Acid Battery Industry”)

(Dr. Dong Li, Chairman of Leoch International delivered a

keynote speech on“Sustainable Development”)

(A Grand Appreciation Dinner of

CBI Innovation Summit)

On the morning of October 25, the CBI high-level closed-door meeting ended, ending the three-day 2024 Global Battery Innovation Summit. The conference, with rich reports, a wide range of participants, high academic standards, and a strong academic atmosphere, brought participants the power of science and technology, the power of progress, and the ambition to win.

The end of the conference does not mean the end but the beginning of a new journey. Leoch International and other guests expressed that they would continue to learn and innovate to realize the new goals of the CBI Innovation Summit and contribute to the development of the economy and society. Leoch International will work together with CBI and other guests to explore the new world of the battery industry with technology-driven innovation.

About Leoch International Technology Limited

Leoch International Technology Limited (“Leoch International”) is dedicated to becoming a leading global energy solution provider. It primarily engages in the R&D, manufacturing and distribution of energy storage systems and new energy batteries in power solution business (including reserve power batteries, automobile SLI batteries and motive power batteries) as well as recycling business. Currently, Leoch International has 18 production facilities and over 80 sales offices, serving customers from over 130 countries and regions. The self-proprietary battery products enjoy great competitiveness and influence in the global market and are widely applied in over 10 industries including new energy vehicles, data center, communications, electricity, railway and new energy storage.