Iran Reports Admission Of 259 Students From Afghanistan To Birjand University

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The head of the International Scientific Cooperation Group at Birjand University has announced that 296 new foreign students, including 259 Afghan students, have been admitted to Birjand University in the current academic year.

According to reports on Monday, October 28, quoting this official, out of 811 foreign students in universities in South Khorasan Province, 512 are Afghan citizens.

The report stated that among the newly admitted foreign students, 275 are citizens of Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh who have enrolled in Birjand University.

Additionally, 197 students enrolled in the University of Medical Sciences and Health Services, and 10 students registered at the Islamic Azad University.

The head of the International Scientific Cooperation Group at Birjand University emphasized that foreign students have been provided with dormitory facilities and meals.

It was also announced by Birjand University that, for the first time, international students from Nigeria and Bangladesh have been admitted to the university.

Birjand University, established about fifty years ago, is recognized as one of the largest academic and research centers in Iran.

The increasing enrollment of international students at Birjand University demonstrates its growing reputation as a leading academic institution in Iran.

By welcoming students from diverse countries like Afghanistan, Nigeria, and Bangladesh, the university is expanding its cultural diversity and international outreach, thereby enhancing its global standing in education and research.

This development is especially significant as it comes at a time when educational opportunities for girls beyond the sixth grade are severely restricted in Afghanistan.

