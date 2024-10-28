Karan Arjun Is Back: Salman Khan's Instagram Announcement Goes Viral Bollywood Fans React

(MENAFN- Live Mint) superstars and Salman are known for their friendship. They have made several films together and have appeared in each other's movies.

One of their most iconic movie 'Karan Arjun', directed by Rakesh Roshan and released in theatres in 1995, will be re-released in theatres on November 22, Salman announced on Monday morning.

| Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Season 2 to start streaming on... Karan Arjun set for re-release:

Sharing the brand new teaser of the film, Salman took to Instagram and wrote,“Raakhi ji ne sahi kaha tha mein ki mere Karan Arjun aayenge... November 22 ko duniya bhar ke cinema gharon mein (Rakhi ji had said that her Karan Arjun would return, so this November 22 they will return nationwide in theatres from November 22)!”

The post has garnered over 8.74 lakh views on the Instagram, with social media users posted several comments on Salman's post.

Here are a few reaction by fans:

One wrote:“Bhai tumare jaisa khoi nahi”.



Another commented,“Part 2 bna do box office ft jyga”

A third wrote,“Bhaijaan TERENAAM or release karado”

| Most watched OTT shows: Netflix releases list of top 10 series and films

Hrithik Roshan also took to his Instagram to share the news of the re-release of his father's film. He wrote:“Cinema was never the same again... When Karan Arjun came together on the big screen for the first time ever. Re- live the reincarnation of Karan Arjun in theatres worldwide from 22nd November 2024!”

According to details, Hrithik worked as an assistant director on this film.

About the film:

The firm, released in 1995, had a starcast of Rakhee Gulzar, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in lead roles. Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, Amrish Puri and Ranjeet were in pivotal roles.

| Do Patti on Netflix: Kriti Sanon-Kajol starrer garners praise, but netizens say...

The story of the movie revolves around the two titular brothers who seek revenge from their greedy uncle for murdering their father. Later, they were also killed by the uncle. Following this, their mother prays that goddess Kali will bring back her sons, so that they can avenge the family. Seventeen years later, she discovers that her prayer has been answered.