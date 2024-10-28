Global Debut! JETOUR T1 To Be Unveiled At Jeddah International Motor Show

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Jeddah – Asdaf News:

JETOUR will bring a number of flagship models to Jeddah International Motor Show 2024 from 29 October to 2 November, with the theme of“drive the excitement”, at the Jeddah Superdome. Among JETOUR flagship models, the new member of the off-road series, Lite Off-road SUV JETOUR T1, will make its debut at Jeddah International Motor Show.

It is known that the first model of JETOUR T series, T2, has been widely recognized by local users since it was launched in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of this year, and has been held the top spot for boxy SUV in sales. The T1 model, which will make its debut in the global market, will further enrich the JETOUR's off-road product matrix. In addition, JETOUR will also showcase the hybrid vehicle of JETOUR T2 i-DM for the first time overseas. In the future, JETOUR will adhere to the“Hybrid product strategy combining ICE and NEV” and increase the R&D and introduction of off-road and new energy vehicles, aiming for the World's Leading Brand in Hybrid Off-road Vehicles.

As one of the flagship models of JETOUR at this show, JETOUR T1 is positioned as an urban light off-road SUV, specially designed for individuals with distinct personalities and the pursuit of high-quality life. It is the latest masterpiece of JETOUR AUTO after the popular T2. The creative and powerful design of off-road series has been recognized by professionals, and it was awarded the Red Dot Design Concept at the 2024 Red Dot Design Awards among other unlisted products. Meanwhile, JETOUR T1 is equipped with TOUR OS 2.0 system, the quiet cabin and comfortable seats, overall enhancing driving comfort. It is also equipped with 2.0TD + 8AT strong power, making more comfortable journeys beyond expectations.

Another important model that will make its debut soon is the JETOUR T2 i-DM, positioned as the adventure hybrid SUV. It is a hybrid product launched by JETOUR in response to the global trend of energy transition. The model adopts JETOUR's latest super hybrid technology, i-DM, which combines a high-efficiency hybrid-specific engine, hybrid-specific transmission and battery safety system. It features high energy efficiency, strong performance, good safety, and high intelligence. It can achieve a maximum combined power of 280kW, a maximum combined torque of 610N·m, maximum pure electric range of 139KM, and a combined range of 1,000KM+ with a full tank of fuel and a full charge. T2 i-DM is the first new energy vehicle launched by JETOUR AUTO overseas and is believed to continue the T2's popularity and gain attention and favour of users in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East region.

In addition, it is known that JETOUR will also bring the X50 from family series, as well as Dashing Black Edition and T2 Black Warrior to this Jeddah International Motor Show. From family to off-road series, from traditional fuel vehicles to hybrid models and modified models, JETOUR continuously improve and enrich its products. JETOUR enters a new stage of market development with Jeddah International Motor Show as a starting point.

Tags#Jeddah International Motor Show JETOUR