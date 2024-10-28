Meghan Markle To Split With Husband Harry Soon? Royal Insiders Decode 'Pattern Of Severing Ties'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As rumours of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divorce circulate, sources close to the Duke and Duchess suggest that tensions between the two have reached a critical point. Insiders reportedly hint that the Duchess may have "one more" big "cut" left in her: a separation from husband Prince Harry.

Markle is said have distancing herself from her father. She broke ties with the Royal family. Her friendship with her longtime "BFF" Jessica Mulroney soured over time. "Markle's seemingly calculated moves have left many wondering: who's next?" Marca reported.

According to the report, Royal insiders, including biographer Hugo Vickers, speculate that Prince Harry may soon find himself on the receiving end of her "relentless approach".

Vickers and other commentators believe that Markle follows a familiar pattern. "People often act in character," Vickers was quoted as saying.

"In Meghan's case, that character seems to be one of discarding relationships, whether it's family, friends, or the Royal Family itself," Vickers added.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven't been seen together for over a month now. While divorce rumours do the rounds, many believe that it not personal but only "professional".

PR expert Ed Coram James said earlier their separate appearances are "all about business and re-branding." He told GBN news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's professional separation was executed due to the couple's brand being perceived as "toxic".

Observers note that if a separation is indeed on the cards, it could redefine Harry's future both within and outside the public eye. Stripped of royal titles and isolated from his once-close family, the Duke may find himself facing an uncertain path, particularly if Markle takes their story to the media, Marca reported.

Earlier, in a revealing discussion on The Ankler Podcast, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown unpacked the reasons behind Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's dramatic departure from royal duties four years ago.

The couple's move to California was largely attributed to Meghan's persuasive influence on Harry, whom Brown described as“terribly impressed” by his wife when they first met in 2016.