The Second Edition Of The International Glass Show To Kick Off In Cairo Next November

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

The second edition of the International Glass Show (IGS) will take place from November 28 to 30 at the Cairo International & Centre in Nasr City. The event aims to provide a dynamic platform, bringing together experts and leaders to showcase the latest developments and trends in the glass industry.

IGS is the premier event in the MENA region for the glass industry, uniting manufacturers, traders, and decision-makers to showcase a diverse range of glass products and machinery alongside the latest trends in digitization and automation.

The exhibition aims to attract local, regional, and international stakeholders from over 40 countries, contributing to profitable business networking between manufacturers, local government bodies, and international suppliers. It will also highlight the added value of Egyptian silica sand while focusing on potential export opportunities.

The event will feature various activities, notably an international visitor program, organizing formal meetings between international partners and exhibitors from different glass sectors. This edition of IGS aims to attract over 50 international visitors from the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It is worth noting that the previous edition successfully facilitated 150 B2B meetings between international visitors and exhibitors.

Under the industrial integration agreement among the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, and Bahrain, the regional national program is a key feature of IGS, providing participating countries with the advantage of promoting themselves to regional and international stakeholders in the glass industry.

Among the exhibition's prominent activities is the Business Lounge, which serves as an ideal space for senior business leaders to directly engage in commercial negotiations and enhance communication among a wide range of stakeholders in the glass sector.

The glass manufacturing sector in Egypt is a promising industry with significant growth opportunities due to the availability of raw materials like limestone and silica sand locally. According to the Building Materials Chamber , new investments in the sector are expected to reach approximately $200 million over the next two years from several local and foreign investors, helping increase production capacities by 25% to 30%

The Egyptian glass manufacturing sector requires about 500,000 tons of soda ash annually. Providing this element locally would raise the degree of glass manufacturing in Egypt to nearly 100%.

