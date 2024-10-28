Fountain Life Develops Zora AI, The World's First Generative AI Platform Specially Trained In Functional And Longevity Medicine

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKE NONA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a company that offers longevity, preventative health, advanced diagnostics, and therapeutics, today announced that it has developed Zora AI, the world's first generative AI specially trained in functional and longevity medicine, and a further differentiator of Fountain Life among longevity and healthcare companies.



Fountain Life's Zora AI is powering two generative AI "co-pilots:" one for Fountain Life's clinical staff to consult as an expert reference on functional protocols and latest research, and another for Fountain Life APEX members to answer their questions about their in-depth diagnostic test results and health optimization plan and get functional health-oriented perspectives on more general health questions.

The member co-pilot is accessible through Fountain Life's smartphone app

through either text- or voice-based interactions.

Members can ask Zora any health-related questions and receive "everyday English"

responses tailored to their unique, comprehensive health profile, including their unique genetic makeup, diagnostic test results, images, family history, and more, combined with the latest research in functional medicine and longevity.



"With scores of research papers being generated monthly, Zora AI offers the

extraordinary potential to keep our clinical staff at the leading edge of functional and longevity medicine research with ease and efficiency," said Dr. Bill Kapp, MD, CEO of Fountain Life.

At the same time, it provides our members an unprecedented ability to become the CEO's of their own health through unlimited access to

a specially trained AI assistant with full knowledge of their health status and personal optimization plan.

Zora is the highly trained medical resource that they carry in their pockets that complements the physicians and clinicians of our personal care teams."

Zora AI was developed by its world-class team of coders, designers, and engineers with deep expertise in data platforms, AI systems, and medical technology development and deployment.

The team joined Fountain Life in December 2023 through its acquisition of the LifeOmic company.

While Chat GPT and similar LLMs have made it easier for people to obtain information on a wide range of medical and scientific topics, what they provide is, at best, a high-level generalized overview of specialized topics such as functional and longevity medicine.

The Fountain Life Zora AI is built atop thousands of highly curated articles and papers and proprietary Fountain Life treatment plans.

The AI has been trained, refined, and backstopped by 15 specialist MD's under the guidance of Fountain Life's Chief Medical Officer and leading functional medicine physician, Dr. Helen Messier, PhD/MD.



Zora AI and co-pilots support Fountain Life's APEX Premium Longevity Membership. The membership provides precision diagnostic testing, including executive blood panels, a full-body and brain MRI, CCTA heart scanning, and other assessments, such as genetic and biological age testing. APEX members are matched to a leading longevity physician trained in functional medicine and a personal care team that delivers ongoing health monitoring, concierge medical care, access to advanced therapeutics, and an optimization plan spanning disease prevention and reversal, wellness, and nutrition.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians with the most advanced, AI-powered diagnostic tools to detect disease in advance of symptoms, boost longevity and performance, and put health back in healthcare. Using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before, Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases early, when they are most readily treated. Well beyond the immediate benefit of identifying potentially life-threatening conditions in their early stages, Fountain Life's longevity physicians, health coaches, and nutritionists provide the knowledge, coaching, concierge care,

and therapeutics to increase our members' vitality and healthspan and turn back the clock on aging.

Learn more at

