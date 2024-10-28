Greystone Arranges $35.2 Million Debt Placement To Finance Texas Multifamily Acquisition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial finance company, announced it has arranged $35.2 million in financing for the of a multifamily community in College Station, TX. The transaction was sourced on behalf of Partin Development by Eric Rosenstock, Senior Managing Director at Greystone, with Greystone's Thomas Wayda, Managing Director, and Dante DiStefano, Associate, handling the debt placement.

1720 at Harvey is a 288-unit Class-A multifamily community consisting of 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom units. The community offers residents a robust collection of amenities, including a fitness center with a yoga and spin studio, an expansive resort-style pool and lounge area, BBQ grilling areas, an outdoor dining pavilion, a pet spa, a game room, and a dog park. The non-recourse bridge loan, provided by a private debt fund, carries a 2-year term and 12-month extension and is full-term interest only.

“Greystone works tirelessly to find the right financing solutions that meet our clients' needs, whether it is long-term Agency financing or a short-term bridge loan,” said Mr. Rosenstock.“We aim to exceed our clients' expectations – no matter where the market is at the time – and are thrilled with the outcome from collaborating with our debt placement experts.”

“For every asset in the market, there's an optimal financing solution, and we work diligently to identify the best options for our clients. Greystone continues to leverage our trusted lending relationships to meet our client's goals,” said Mr. Wayda.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit .

PRESS CONTACT:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

212-896-9149

...