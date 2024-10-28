United States Clarifies: No Travel Ban On Sri Lanka, Only Arugam Bay Warning

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) October 28 (NewsIn) – The US has issued a clarification regarding recent advisories for Sri Lanka. Contrary to misleading reports, there is no travel ban imposed on the entire country.

The advisory specifically targets the Arugam Bay area due to a credible threat assessment. US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung, emphasized that this warning is strictly limited to this particular location.

“We value our partnership with Sri Lanka's leadership and security officials,” Ambassador Chung stated.“Their commitment to safety and transparency is commendable.”

The overall travel advisory for Sri Lanka remains at Level 2, a classification shared with other popular destinations like France, Italy, and the Maldives.

The US Embassy urges travelers to exercise caution in the Arugam Bay area and to follow the guidance of local authorities.