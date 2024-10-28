Qatar, Afghanistan Sign Mou In Air Services To Enhance Transportation Rights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and Afghanistan on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of air services to enhance the rights between the two countries.

The signed MoU came within the framework of connecting the State of Qatar with air service agreements, providing Qatar Airways, the flag carrier of Qatar, the opportunity to expand its global destinations.

The MoU was co-signed by Acting President of the General Civil Authority Mohamed Faleh Al Hajri and Deputy of and Aviation in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan Abdul Salam Haidari for the State of Qatar and Afghanistan respectively.

The signing ceremony was attended by HE Minister of Transport Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti.

Following the signing ceremony, HE the Minister of Transport met with the Deputy Minister of Transport and Aviation in the Caretaker Government of Afghanistan to discuss bilateral relations between the two countries in the areas of civil aviation, transport and communications.

