The 8Th Annual PTEN Patient And Scientific Symposium Was A Success

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome (PHTS) Foundation hosted its eighth annual symposium on October 23-24, 2024. Patients, their families, clinicians, and researchers gathered for a reception on PTEN Awareness Day , October 23, 2024. Families shared their experiences and talked with researchers about care and research while enjoying delicious food and drinks. The symposium was held on October 24, 2024, at Hudson Alpha Biotech Institute. One hundred attendees learned about past, current, and future PTEN research and essential information about appropriate clinical care for their condition. The event was dedicated to the memory of Dr. Charis Eng, with a special presentation to her colleagues at the Cleveland Clinic.

The symposium's theme was the need for continued research and better care for PHTS patients. PTEN Foundation President Kristin Anthony and PTEN Italia President Claudio Ales discussed an international collaboration to develop academically agreed-upon care guidelines, which will be published soon. Additionally, PTEN Foundation president Kristin Anthony announced an industry collaboration to develop the community's only IRB-approved patient biorepository that will be available to PHTS researchers and clinicians. The PTEN Foundation will host its next symposium at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia and its first regional meeting at Seattle Children's Hospital. Dates for the events are TBD and will be announced on the foundation's website and social media platform accounts.

In conclusion, PTEN patient advocates will collaborate with PTEN researchers to continue Dr. Charis Eng's legacy, ensuring that PTEN Hamartoma Tumor Syndrome research remains vigorous and everyone will press onward and upward for PTEN patients and their families. The PTEN Foundation and its supporters appreciate the continued support of the Taylor Group, Huntsville Hospital, Dr. Suresh Karne, Alliance Cancer Care, Clearview Cancer Institute, Children's Hospital Alabama, Hudson Alpha Institute, and Servis1st Bank.

