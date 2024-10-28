AIST Solutions America Partners With AR-TX REDI To Boost Tech Development And Economic Growth In Texas-Arkansas Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AIST Solutions America LLC

The transfer arm of Japan's largest national research institutions, partnershiped with AR-TX Regional Economic Development Incorporation (AR-TX REDI)

- Hisao Yamasaki, Managing Director of AIST Solutions AmericaTEXARKANA, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TEXARKANA, Texas - Today, AIST Solutions America LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIST Solutions Company and the technology transfer arm of the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST)-one of Japan's largest national research institutions-has entered a partnership with AR-TX Regional Economic Development Incorporation (AR-TX REDI ). The unprecedented collaboration aims to provide economic development services to local industries. Through the agreement, AR-TX REDI will support AIST Solutions America in connecting local businesses with AIST's research results, facilitating the commercialization of innovative technologies and spurring technological growth across the two-state region.“We have the pleasure of working with Rob Sitterley and REDI in our endeavor to contribute to Texas and Arkansas region community by transferring AIST's research results for the regional industry. This contract will formalize the collaboration between AIST Solutions America and AR-TX REDI, and it's a positive step in the right direction for the region community. AIST Solutions America will proactively support local start-ups for their business development efforts through commercialization of AIST's research results by presenting incentive packages of technology transfer,” said Hisao Yamasaki, Managing Director of AIST Solutions America.With a focus on fostering collaborative innovation, AIST Solutions America connects its researchers and local university professors and students. Together, they will join forces on joint research projects aimed at solving social and technological challenges in the Texas and Arkansas region.“Successful economic development is about partnerships, and I am incredibly grateful to have the support of AIST Solutions America in our efforts,” said Rob Sitterley, President & CEO of AR-TX REDI.“By continuing to work together, we can solve technical challenges for local industries' business development and effectively grow a diverse and vibrant economy.”About AR-TX REDIIn 2018, a group of private business owners and citizens formed a non-profit organization from a unified vision for the future of Northeast Texas and Southwest Arkansas committed to helping businesses connect with economic development opportunities throughout the entire Texarkana region-AR-TX Regional Economic Development Initiative (AR-TX REDI). From its inception, Bowie County, Texas and Miller County, Arkansas has partnered with AR-TX REDI to work collaboratively in economic development efforts, respond to inquiries, present incentive packages, and market the Texarkana region.About AIST Solutions CompanyAIST Solutions Company (“AISol”) was founded in April 2023, based on Japanese laws related to promoting science, technology, and innovation creation to strengthen systems and activities to implement research results into society. AISol works to accelerate open innovation, build ecosystems, and create new business through marketing activities using the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (“AIST”)'s technological assets and research resources. AISol has six business areas in energy solution, AI/semiconductor, circular economy, material DX, biotech/well-being, and digital platforms to work on corporate needs and strengthen the power of its ability to propose solutions to social issues.About AIST Solutions America LLCAIST Solutions America LLC (“AISol America”) was formed in May 2024 under the Texas Business Organizations Code with its registered principal place of businesses at 911 N Bishop St, Suite 204, Wake Village, TX 75501. AISol America is wholly owned subsidiary of AISol, and AISol and AISol America will come together to accelerate initiatives that create new value by linking industry, academia, and the government, as well as contribute to solving social issues and strengthening industrial competitiveness through commercialization of AIST's research results.AISol America is working on offering technological assets, coordinating joint research, carrying out test projects for commercialization, and creating value chains, all by focusing on these fields. In addition, AISol America is working on creating startups that produce high business value. More specifically, AISol America will certify startup companies that match AIST Group's management policies as AISol startups and promote the creation of business from the perspectives of contributing to solving social issues, technological competitive advantage, marketability, and synergy with AIST.Media ContactsAIST Solutions AmericaAddress: 911 N Bishop St, Suite 204 - Wake Village, TX 75501e-mail: ...URL:Att.: Saeko KajikawaAR-TX REDIAddress: 6002 Summerfield Drive, Suite A, Texarkana, TX 75503e-mail: ...URL:Att.: Rob Sitterley

Saeko Kajikawa

AIST Solutions America LLC

+1 903-314-8652

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.