19Th Moon's New Album Unfolded: A Revolutionary Pop Experience In 432Hz

LA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 19th Moon, the multi-talented singer, producer, and songwriter, is pushing the boundaries of modern pop with her latest release, Unfolded. Launched in September 2024, this album is a creative bundle of catchy tunes and a love letter to the self, romantic love, and the idea of oneness with the Universe. What sets Unfolded apart from other pop albums is its unique recording frequency of 432Hz-a decision that aligns both the music and its listeners with a more natural, calming vibratory state.In an where most pop music is recorded at 440Hz, 19th Moon's choice to use 432Hz was a conscious and groundbreaking move. Typically, 432Hz is used in meditation music to calm the mind, but 19th Moon took on the challenge of incorporating this frequency into an entire pop album.“I set out to create music that you can listen to, dance to, and also feel good in your vibratory state as well,” she explains. Research suggests that 440Hz, the standard frequency in pop music, can keep listeners in a state of unrest, whereas 432Hz resonates more harmoniously with the natural state of the human body.Creating Unfolded was no small feat, as 19th Moon had to retune both her analog and digital instruments to align with 432Hz-a task that required a steep learning curve. But for 19th Moon, every effort was worth it. True to her motto,“Contribute Only Beautiful Things,” she poured her heart into this album, offering an experience that uplifts not just through melody but also through the very frequencies that make up the sound.Unfolded is for individuals who seek beauty in all aspects of life-whether in food, music, or visuals. It offers the beats to move to and also a deeper sense of peace and connection, creating an immersive auditory experience unlike any other pop album out there.To listen to Unfolded on all streaming platforms, use this link ( ). For live bookings, get in touch at: contact@19thmoon.

