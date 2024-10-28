The Law Offices Of Colby Lewis Announces New Office Location In Houston, Texas

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Colby LewisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Law Offices of Colby Lewis , a trusted Houston law firm specializing in personal injury, insurance claims , and construction defect litigation services, is pleased to announce the relocation of its Houston office to the historic Esperson building. This move is a part of the firm's continued growth and commitment to enhancing the client experience.The new office, set within the prestigious Esperson building in downtown Houston, enhances accessibility and offers a blend of historic charm with modern conveniences. This strategic move is designed to provide clients with a professional, welcoming environment while reflecting the firm's continued growth and dedication to exceptional service.“We are proud to relocate our offices to the iconic Esperson building, a landmark that embodies both Houston's rich history and its forward momentum. The Esperson building has long been a symbol of ambition and vision, qualities we embrace as a firm.” Colby Lewis, founder and lead attorney of the firm, said.“This move reflects our commitment to providing our clients with the highest level of service in a setting that honors the past while offering modern convenience and accessibility.”Enhancing the Client ExperienceThe new office combines a modern aesthetic with historic charm, featuring exposed brick and concrete for a professional yet welcoming atmosphere. Located in the prestigious Esperson building, the move enhances client accessibility with conveniences such as valet parking, proximity to restaurants, and direct access to Houston's underground tunnel system. This strategic move is designed to create a comfortable space for both clients and staff, allowing the firm to continue providing top-tier service.The Law Offices of Colby Lewis remains dedicated to representing clients in personal injury cases, insurance disputes, and complex construction defect claims, continuing to build on its reputation for securing justice and results.Visit Us at Our New LocationBeginning October 29th, the firm will officially open its doors at The Esperson Building, 815 Walker Street, Suite 452, Houston, Texas 77002. All existing contact information, including phone numbers and emails, will remain unchanged.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact:Colby LewisThe Law Offices of Colby LewisPhone: (866) 265-2948Email: ...Website:About The Law Offices of Colby LewisSince 2005, The Law Offices of Colby Lewis has provided relentless representation for clients across Texas. Led by attorney Colby Lewis, the firm has successfully recovered over $200 million for clients in personal injury, insurance claims, and construction defect cases. Known for a personalized approach, every case is treated with the same dedication from the initial consultation to resolution. With offices across Texas, the firm is committed to delivering justice and results for all of their clients.

