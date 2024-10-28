New State Committee Formed By Those Responsible For Current Cong's Situation In MP: Ajay Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Oct 28 (IANS) Senior leader and MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Churhat Ajay Singh Rahul on Monday criticised his party leaders, saying that the new state committee approved by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was formed on the recommendations of the same senior leaders who are responsible for the party's current situation in the state.

AICC has a total 177-member body which comprises 17 Vice Presidents and 71 General Secretaries.

“It is very surprising that the new state committee is of the same senior leaders who led the party for the last 20 years. They are the same leaders who are responsible for the worst situation of Congress in Madhya Pradesh and unfortunately, they will continue to lead,” said Ajay Singh, who is the son of former Chief Minister Arjun Singh.

Ajay Singh without mentioning any name, said that he had said what he felt after the new committee was announced and he will take the names of those senior leaders, if needed.

Singh didn't mention the names of senior leaders, however, it is understood that he was indicating towards two former Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath.

Notably, party veterans Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh have been included in the 16-member executive committee.

“It was expected that the central leadership would give a fresh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) and people committed to the party would be given important assignments. However, it is the same team which the party had 20 years back. God knows how the Congress will revive in MP,” said Singh.

The reconstitution of the PCC in Madhya Pradesh comes around ten months after the AICC replaced former chief minister Kamal Nath with former MLA Jitu Patwari to head the party in the state.

The state PCC includes 33 permanent invitees and 40 special invitees while the majority of the PCC members are loyalists of Kamal Nath or Digvijaya Singh.

Patwari said that the new PCC body has maintained a balance between experienced leaders and young blood. He said on Monday that those names left out from the committee will be added later.

He indicated that the party would appoint PCC secretaries, and political advisors and also constitute a disciplinary committee shortly.

“Every party leader and worker wants to work for the party,” he said while dismissing the reports of dissent over the reconstitution of PCC.