UK PM Pledges No New Taxes On Workers In Budget

(MENAFN- IANS) London, October 28 (IANS) In a speech in Birmingham on Monday, British Prime Keir Starmer strived to assure the public that the upcoming Budget would protect public services from severe austerity and safeguard public finances from a damaging course.

Starmer signaled initiatives in the Budget, including a 240-million-pound fund (311.7 million US dollars) to help inactive workers re-enter the workforce, an extension of the 3-pound cap on bus fares until the end of 2025, and a pledge that "no more tax will appear on working people's payslips."

However, Starmer also warned of "tough measures" necessary to stabilize the economy, suggesting potential increases in areas such as capital gains tax and employer national insurance contributions, Xinhua news agency reported.

A poll by More in Common UK released Monday found that 70 per cent of British believe the United Kingdom is worsening. Additionally, less than a third think British democracy is functioning well, and only a fifth feel that politicians are equipped to meet the nation's challenges.