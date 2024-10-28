At Least 40 Soldiers Killed In Chad Army Base Attack

(MENAFN- IANS) Yaounde, Oct 28 (IANS) An attack by at an base in Chad's Lac Province has killed at least 40 soldiers, the country's presidency confirmed Monday.

The attack occurred Sunday in Barkaram, an island of the province where the military base is located.

As per the statement, Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno visited the site Monday morning, paying homage to the deceased and expressing his sympathy to those wounded.

Deby has launched an operation to "pursue and track down the attackers," the statement said, without revealing any details about which group attacked the army base, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local media reported that the terror group Boko Haram, known to be active in the Lake Chad Basin, is responsible for the attack.