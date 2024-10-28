Arcadis Selected To Manage Off-Hour Deliveries Program For New York City's Department Of Transportation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Program aims to incentivize businesses to change their delivery hours

Program will improve safety and air quality in NYC communities



Arcadis, a global leader in design and consultancy for natural and built assets, announced today that since January 2024 it has been working with the New York City Department of (NYC DOT) for its Off-Hour Deliveries Program,

an innovative incentive plan that encourages commercial businesses to shift their delivery schedules from peak daytime hours to night to reduce congestion and improve air quality and safety for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists. As part of the program, participating businesses receive a one-time incentive reimbursement for eligible OHD-enabling expenses such as camera systems, access enhancement systems and/or e-cargo bikes.

Arcadis is the prime consultant on the project and the lead on transportation logistics, data analysis, and handling of grant funding, among other responsibilities. Building on the results of a 2007 pilot program, the firm is working with

New York University's C2SMART, a USDOT Tier 1 University Transportation Center, to apply cutting-edge research and development to the city's transportation network.

Arcadis will also leverage its experience

applying data-driven industry and market analysis for the New York City Department of Sanitation Commission's Commercial Waste Zones Plan, in addition to other global transportation projects.

Numerous studies show that four of the busiest corridors in the US are in New York City. But few US cities have similar programs designed to ease congestion. The gridlock puts additional pressure on an already oversaturated system creating difficult living conditions for people in marginalized communities. While the focus of NYC DOT's Off-Hour Deliveries Program is on downtown Brooklyn; Manhattan, south of 59th Street; Flushing and Jamaica, Queens; the incentive grant program is open to all commercial businesses in the five boroughs.

An outreach action plan will identify the most compatible businesses and incentivize smaller brick-and-mortar establishments that have off-hour delivery challenges. Community outreach, marketing and communications will be overseen by Arcadis and administered by Public Works Partners and Metropolitan Urban Design Workshop.

Jee Mee Kim, New York City Executive at Arcadis, said:

"The expansion of the Off-Hour Deliveries Program will address traffic safety, air quality, and delivery reliability across the five boroughs. We look forward to working with the Department of Transportation on meeting the needs of the commercial freight sector."

Peter Glus, US Mobility Sales Director at Arcadis, said: "Congested corridors create risks for residents living in our communities. Fewer delivery vehicles on the road during the day means safer and more sustainable communities for New York City residents."

