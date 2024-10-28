Godspeed Capital-Backed Special Aerospace Services (SAS) Announces Acquisition Of Concordia Technologies

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Special Aerospace Services ("SAS"), a Godspeed Capital Management LP ("Godspeed Capital") backed platform, and a leader in space and defense engineering, hardware, and mission critical communications technology, today announced the of Concordia Technologies, an Alabama-based company renowned for its expertise in missile and hypersonic weapons defense, sensor design and evaluation, and modeling and simulation technologies. This strategic acquisition underscores SAS's continued commitment to advancing national security space initiatives and bolstering its position at the forefront of cutting-edge defense technologies.

Concordia Technologies has a distinguished history in supporting missile and hypersonic weapon systems defense programs for the U.S. Department of Defense and other key government agencies including the Missile Defense Agency ("MDA"). The company's specialized knowledge in modeling and simulation has been instrumental in developing systems critical to the nation's defense.

Heather Bulk, CEO of SAS, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition: "Incorporating Concordia Technologies' extensive experience in hypersonic systems and missile defense aligns with SAS's mission to support and enhance national security space capabilities. The future of our defense strategy lies in the continued funding and development of advanced technologies such as hypersonics, which will play a pivotal role in ensuring our nation's security in the coming decades. With this acquisition, SAS is better positioned to contribute to these vital efforts."

Tim Johnson, Co-founder and CEO of Concordia Technologies, spoke about the potential that will be unlocked by this new partnership: "We are excited to join forces with SAS, a company that shares our deep commitment to supporting national defense missions. With SAS's renowned dedication to national security & space initiatives and our expertise in hypersonics and missile defense, we look forward to advancing the collaboration and development of critical technologies that will shape the future of defense."

Brad Vick, Co-founder and President of Concordia Technologies remarked, "Together with SAS, we will now be in a lead position to support our missile defense customers and their critical national security space missions."

Nat Fogg, Partner, Godspeed Capital, said, "We are thrilled that the sophisticated team at Concordia Technologies has chosen to partner with SAS to help support them in this next phase of their growth trajectory. Together with SAS, we are excited by the opportunity to further invest in the platform and to have Tim and Brad as our partners."



This acquisition further solidifies SAS's position as a leader in missile and hypersonic weapons systems defense technologies and solutions, supporting U.S. space and defense related agencies in their efforts to maintain global superiority in missile defense and space-based security systems.

About SAS

SAS provides engineering services, missile defense solutions, hypersonic weapons systems, mission critical communications technologies, and manufacturing support to NASA, the Department of Defense and related agencies, and the commercial space sector. The SAS team is committed to furthering humankind's dreams and endeavors in space and strengthening our national security space and missile defense initiatives. SAS is headquartered in Huntsville, AL, with offices in Colorado and California. To learn more about SAS, please visit: .

About Concordia Technologies

Concordia Technologies, based in Huntsville, Alabama, is a leader in hypersonic weapons and missile defense systems technology and solutions. The company provides advanced engineering, modeling and simulation, and rapid prototyping services, delivering innovative solutions that support national defense and aerospace missions.

About Godspeed Capital

Godspeed Capital is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed Capital has significant resources to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed Capital website at .

