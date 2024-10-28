TRIUMPH MOTORCYCLES JOINS FORCES WITH CALL OF DUTY

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Triumph Motorcycles is revealed as the Official Motorcycle Partner for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6



Triumph Motorcycles is revealed as the Official Motorcycle Partner for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Coming to Season 1 of Call of Duty: WarzoneTM later this year, the highly-anticipated game features the TF 250-X

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Triumph Motorcycles will be the Official Motorcycle Partner for the global gaming phenomenon, Call of Duty, in Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone due to launch later this year.

Call of Duty: Warzone will feature the TF 250-X as an in-game drivable vehicle, utilizing Call of Duty's in-game mechanics, allowing players to ride the motorcycles dynamically, enjoying tight corners, jumps and skids during pursuits.

Marking the launch of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Beta, at Call of Duty's community showcase event, Call of Duty: NEXT, which took place in Washington DC, included a live cavalcade of sixteen Triumph Scrambler 1200's and Tiger 900's for fans to view. The bikes, all exclusively branded with the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Cerberus logo, escorted guests in five buses through Washington, past the White House to the National Building Museum, before lining up on the orange carpet as guests entered the immersive community event for the new game.

Triumph Motorcycles Chief Operating Officer Paul Stroud said:“Call of Duty is a critically-acclaimed gaming franchise, played globally by millions of people every month. For Triumph Motorcycles to become part of this world and take our place in this incredible story is very exciting. As Official Motorcycle Partner, we have worked closely with the Call of Duty designers to ensure the player experience of riding each bike is as realistic as possible, modelling extreme stunts and riding moves that will thrill motorcycle enthusiasts as well as gaming fans.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available globally on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One®, PlayStation 5®, PlayStation 4®, and PC via Microsoft Store, Battle.net, and Steam as of Friday October 25th, 2024, and is set to be available on day one for subscribers to select Game Pass plans (Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass PC, Game Pass Console). Season 1 of Call of Duty: Warzone will launch later this year.

For more information, visit

Attachments



16 Triumph Motorcycles escorting Call of Duty NEXT Buses in Washington, DC. Call of Duty: Warzone will feature the TF 250-X as an in-game drivable vehicle, utilizing Call of Duty's in-game mechanics, allowing players to ride the motorcycles dynamically, enjoying tight corners, jumps and skids during pursuits.

CONTACT: Eric Van De Steeg Triumph Motorcycles 720.217.7488 ...